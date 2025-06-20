Texas hemp businesses brace for ban as governor weighs THC bill

Businesses selling hemp-derived THC products in Texas are in limbo as Gov. Greg Abbott faces a Sunday deadline to sign Senate Bill 3, which would ban most THC-infused consumables statewide.

The bill, passed by the Legislature in May, would outlaw products containing Delta-8, Delta-9, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids, with exceptions only for CBD and CBG isolates 1.

$8 billion industry at risk

Over the past few years, the hemp industry has grown into an $8 billion market in Texas, supporting more than 53,000 jobs and generating over $267 million in tax revenue, according to the Texas Hemp Business Council 1.

Candice Stinnett, owner of Emerald Organics in Fort Worth and a board member of the Texas Hemp Coalition, said the bill threatens the survival of thousands of small businesses like hers.

Business owners push for regulation

"We worked tirelessly since February, going down to the Capitol, having meetings with dozens of lawmakers and the speaker's office to come up with a regulation to just tighten up this industry," Stinnett said.

She emphasized that the coalition supports regulation-not prohibition.

"We do agree it needs to be an adult-use market. We do agree there should be milligram caps on products and no synthetic or converted cannabinoids-just pure, plant-derived cannabinoids," she said.

SB 3 passes despite opposition

Despite those efforts, SB 3 passed both chambers of the Legislature. Stinnett said the outcome was a major disappointment.

Roughly 90% of the products sold at Emerald Organics would be banned under the bill. In response, Stinnett set up an information booth in her store where customers can sign a petition and write letters to the governor.

Thousands of businesses affected

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 8,600 businesses in Texas sell hemp products. The Texas Hemp Business Council estimates SB 3 could eliminate $4.3 billion in annual revenue and more than 50,000 jobs 1.

Stinnett said she's unsure whether her business can survive if the bill becomes law.

"Myself and the coalition, we're really hoping that Governor Abbott looks at those regulations and comes to, I guess, an agreement," she said.