Texas hemp industry awaits governor’s decision on THC ban Gov. Greg Abbott has until Sunday, June 22, to decide whether to sign, veto, or allow Senate Bill 3 to become law. The bill would ban all hemp-derived THC products like Delta-8 and THC drinks. Advocates and businesses warn that the ban could cost over 50,000 jobs and hurt veterans and small businesses. Despite strong opposition and nearly 150,000 petition signatures, Abbott has not indicated his decision