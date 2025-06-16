Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign property tax relief bills that would save homeowners thousands of dollars

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign several bills into law on Monday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to North Texas on Monday to sign two bills into law that could save homeowners thousands.

The two bills he is signing will lower property tax burdens in fast-growing areas like Denton County, where he will be signing the bills.

Senate Bill 4 will raise the overall homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. Senate Bill 23 will raise the exemption to $200,000 for homeowners who are disabled or 65 years of age or older.

Signing the bills will put constitutional amendments on the ballot for voters in November, so it will be up to Texans to get the tax break across the finish line.

While Monday's focus is on property tax relief, Abbott is facing mounting pressure to make a decision on Senate Bill 3, a hot-button piece of legislation that could drastically impact Texas' hemp industry.

The governor has less than a week until the ban on THC automatically becomes a law without his signature. If it goes into effect, most provisions would take effect on Sept. 1.

Abbott has until June 22 to make a decision.