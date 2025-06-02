Hemp industry among those urging Gov. Greg Abbott to veto bill that bans THC products in Texas

On the final day of the Texas legislative session, the hemp industry, veterans, and other advocates urged Gov. Greg Abbott to veto Senate Bill 3, which would ban THC products in the state. The legislation, a top priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum.

As of Monday, Abbott had not indicated whether he would sign or veto the bill.

Opponents deliver 100,000 letters

Opponents gathered at the Capitol Monday morning, delivering boxes they said contained 100,000 letters urging the governor to reject the measure. Veterans, Democrats, and some conservatives held a news conference to voice their opposition, arguing that the bill would harm Texans who rely on hemp-derived products for relief from pain and other conditions.

Under SB 3, retailers would be limited to selling only non-intoxicating cannabinoids, such as CBD and CBG.

Supporters cite public health risks

Supporters of the bill, including Patrick, argue it is necessary to protect public health. At a news conference last week, Patrick displayed several products that would be banned under the legislation, which is set to take effect Sept. 1 if signed into law.

Aubree Adams, founder of Safe and Healthy Texas, spoke at a separate news conference Monday afternoon in support of the bill. "This bill is a collection bill to get rid of the poison that is synthetic THC," Adams said. "This drug operation is an all-out assault on Texas families and schools."

Social media voices opposition

Meanwhile, social media users have joined the debate. One man, identified as Johnny Lyon, posted on X: "I use the hemp products successfully. I want you to veto SB 3 because my wife and I like these products. They help with arthritis and help with other aches and pains."

Medical marijuana program expands

In a related development, lawmakers also passed a bill expanding the state's medical marijuana program, increasing the number of dispensaries and qualifying conditions.

