Texas fugitive accused in 2009 Garland murder extradited from Mexico after 16 years, the FBI says

A man police say committed a murder in Garland then hid in Mexico for 16 years is now behind bars in North Texas.

The FBI announced Friday that Cesar Pascual Orozco was extradited from Mexico and handed over to Garland police.

Orozco, now 40, is in custody at the Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond, facing a murder charge. Jail records show he was booked on Aug. 28.

Garland police announced Orozco's arrest in March from a coordinated effort between the FBI and Mexican authorities, nearly 16 years to the day after the alleged murder.

A 2009 mugshot of Cesar Orozco, left, and a 2025 mugshot of Orozco Garland PD/Dallas County Jail

"The extradition of Cesar Orozco demonstrates the FBI's dedication to holding violent criminals accountable," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said in a statement Friday. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Garland Police Department and the FBI, Cesar Orozco will finally face justice for the senseless murder of Joe Castillo."

The 2009 Garland murder

Garland police said Orozco shot and killed Joe Castillo just before 1 p.m. on March 14, 2009. Witnesses reported seeing Orozco drop off his child, walk to his car and then approach Castillo, according to police.

After a "brief exchange of words," Orozco allegedly shot Castillo and fled before officers arrived, Garland PD said. Officers found Castillo dead in the street of multiple gunshot wounds.

A murder warrant was issued for a then 24-year-old Orozco, who police later determined had fled to Mexico.

"We want to thank our federal and international partners for their dedication to bringing Orozco to justice," Garland PD said in a press release when Orozco's arrest was announced.