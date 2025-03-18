North Texas man wanted for 2009 Garland murder caught in Mexico, authorities say

A murder suspect who had been on the run for the last 16 years was taken into custody in Mexico in a coordinated effort between the FBI and Mexican authorities, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Cesar Pascual Orozco, 40, was wanted in the March 14, 2009, fatal shooting of 26-year-old Joe Castillo in Garland, police said.

According to police, Castillo was found lying dead in the street from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 2009 Garland murder case

Witnesses reported seeing Orozco drop off his child, walk to his car and then approach Castillo. After a "brief exchange of words," Orozco allegedly shot Castillo and fled before officers arrived, according to a Garland PD press release.

A murder warrant was issued for a then 24-year-old Orozco, who was last seen driving a black Chrysler 300 with paper tags, police said.

Now, 16 years later, the Garland Police Department is working with federal and international partners to facilitate Orozco's extradition.

"We want to thank our federal and international partners for their dedication to bringing Orozco to justice," Garland PD said in a press release.