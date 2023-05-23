Texas flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Uvalde school shooting victims

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) – Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags across the state lowered to half-staff on May 24 in honor of the 19 children and two teachers murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year.

Pictured in order of appearance: Eva Mireles, 44, Xavier Lopez, 10, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, Jackie Cazares, 9, Maranda Mathis, 11, Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, Irma Garcia, 48, Tess Marie Mata, 10, Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, Rojelio Torres, 10, Alithia Ramirez, 10, Eliahna A. Torres, 10, Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10, Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Uziyah Garcia, 10, Eliahna "Ellie" Amyah Garcia, 9, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, Nevaeh Bravo, 10, Layla Salazar, 11 CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The governor also issued a statewide call for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. in their memory, according to a release from his office.

"One year ago, the Uvalde community and the entire state of Texas were devastated to our core by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School," said Abbott. "Our hearts remain with the families and members of the community, with whom Cecilia and I met in the weeks and months after as they grieved and began their journeys of healing. As we lower Texas flags today in remembrance, I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives, the families who lost a loved one, the survivors who are forever changed, and the entire Uvalde community as they continue to heal. May we also remember that Texans, uniting in our darkest days, will rise above to forge a brighter path forward."

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday.