Texas election results: State Senate District 9

Tuesday's elections in Texas included a seat in the state Senate for part of Tarrant County.

Senate District 9, which comprises northwestern Tarrant County, is vacant after Republican Kelly Hancock stepped down earlier this year to be the acting state comptroller.

Three candidates are running in the heavily conservative district: Republicans Leigh Wambsganss and John Huffman, and Democrat Taylor Rehmet.

If no candidate wins over 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff between the top two finishers. Gov. Greg Abbott would then have to set a special runoff election.

Wambsganss is a conservative activist who has endorsements from President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Huffman is a former mayor of Southlake and small business owner with endorsements from state Rep. Charlie Geren and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. Rehmet is a local union president and military veteran, and has been endorsed by former Democratic state Sen. Wendy Davis.

The winner will serve the remainder of the term, which expires at the end of 2026. All three candidates said they will run in the upcoming March primary for the opportunity to appear on the general election ballot next November to serve the full term beginning in January 2027.

All three candidates recently spoke with Jack Fink for Eye On Politics. Read more about them here.