North Texas State Senator resigns to take top spot at Texas Comptroller's Office, join 2026 GOP primary

The political dominoes are falling at the Texas Capitol months before the March 2026 primaries.

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, resigned from his seat Thursday and is going to become Acting Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts on July 1, filling a rare vacancy.

On June 30, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will leave his statewide seat after ten years and become Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

On Thursday, Hegar introduced Hancock and swore him in as Chief Clerk in his office. That position creates the path for Hancock to assume the top spot in the agency. The Comptroller serves as the state's chief financial officer, overseeing the state's finances and estimating how much revenue lawmakers can spend on their two-year budget.

Shortly after Hancock took the oath of office, he announced he would be running to keep the seat in the March 2026 GOP primary. Gov.Greg Abbott, a close ally, quickly endorsed him in the race.

GOP primary widens for Comptroller

With Hancock's entry, the Republican primary has widened. Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick is also running and former State Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas, who is being backed by Sen. Ted Cruz.

Hancock spoke with CBS News Texas on Thursday in an interview for Eye On Politics. When asked why he believes he's the best candidate for the job, Hancock said, "I'm really the only one who ever put together a budget. I worked on Senate Finance for 10 years and put together a budget. I worked on Article 3, which is education. I've really served in various committees where the budget starts."

Hancock and his wife are small business owners, and he is a former school board trustee.

Comptroller responsibilities are growing

This will be a test for Hancock as the Comptroller's responsibilities are growing.

The office must establish the $1 billion education savings accounts program he and other Republican lawmakers approved during the regular session. Students will receive tax dollars to attend private schools.

The Comptroller's office has less than a year to set up the program.

When asked how important it is to get the program set on time and make it easy for parents to access, Hancock said, "Vitally important. I think we made these moves as soon as we did, so we can get going. It's where I think my educational background is going to be very helpful. I'm excited and thrilled to work with Gov. Abbott, which I know this was a big part of his program. He was very concerned about making sure we get these educational savings accounts out and available to the public, be very transparent and the accountability is there. I'm excited about it."

Now that Hancock has stepped away from his Tarrant County senate seat, that will create an opening. Abbott will soon call for a special election. State Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth, told CBS News Texas Thursday that he is considering running for this seat.

