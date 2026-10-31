7.4 million Texans cast early ballots for 2026, a new record for midterm elections

The latest voting data from the Texas Secretary of State's office shows that voters have thus far turned out in new record numbers to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

As of Friday, Oct. 30, the data shows that 7,410,631 early votes have been cast, both in person and via mail, at the end of the early voting period. That represents a new record for midterm election cycles in the Lone Star State; the state secretary's office reports that nearly 5.5 million voters in Texas cast ballots early in the 2022 midterm election cycle, while just shy of 4.9 million voted early in the 2018 midterm cycle.

The state secretary's office reports that 19,041,684 Texans are registered to vote in the 2026 midterm election, and that the roughly 7.4 million recorded early voters represent 38.92% of registered voters.

With early voting now finished in Texas, registered voters who wish to cast their ballots for this cycle should plan now to vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Long lines, voting machine problems or other issues at the polls? CBS News Texas wants to hear from you, click here.