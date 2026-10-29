Where do you vote in Texas for the 2026 midterms? How to find your polling location

Texas voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the 2026 midterm election. Before leaving home, voters should confirm where they can cast their ballots, especially if they haven't voted since the primary election.

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Not every county in Texas handles Election Day voting the same way. In some counties, voters can choose from several locations. In others, they must report to a specific polling place based on their address.

Here's what Texas voters need to know about finding a polling location, county voting rules, and poll closing times.

How to find your Texas polling place

The Texas Secretary of State and county election offices provide several ways to locate an Election Day voting site.

VoteTexas.gov – The state's election information website directs voters to polling-place resources and provides information about voting requirements.

Texas Voter Lookup Tool – Voters can check their registration and access election information by providing identifying details, such as their name, county, and date of birth.

County election offices – Each county maintains election information, including polling location addresses. Some counties also offer searchable maps and tools for finding nearby voting sites.

Voter registration card – The precinct number printed on a voter registration certificate can help voters determine where they should vote if their county uses assigned precinct locations.

Voters should check their polling location for the November election rather than relying on the location they used during an earlier election.

Where to find polling locations in North Texas

Election offices in four of North Texas' largest counties provide online resources for finding voting locations.

These county resources can help voters identify Election Day locations. Depending on the county, voters may also find interactive maps and information about wait times.

Can you vote at any polling place in your county?

The answer depends on whether the county participates in Texas' Countywide Polling Place Program.

The program allows voters in participating counties to choose any authorized Election Day voting center within their county of registration.

Collin, Dallas, and Tarrant counties participate in the program. Registered voters in those counties can cast their ballots at any of their county's designated Election Day voting centers.

Denton County does not participate in the program for the Nov. 3 election. Voters there must use the Election Day polling location assigned to their precinct.

The rules are different during early voting. Texas voters can cast an early ballot at any authorized early voting location within their county of registration.

What time do polls open and close on Nov. 3?

Election Day voting in Texas begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, and ends at 7 p.m. local time.

Anyone waiting in line at a polling place when the polls close at 7 p.m. is still allowed to vote. Those voters can remain in line until they have had an opportunity to cast their ballots.

Voters who want to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day can do so during the early voting period, which runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30.

Additional election information, including voting requirements and polling-place resources, is available at VoteTexas.gov.