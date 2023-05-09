Texas DPS, FBI to give update on Allen mall shooting investigation

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will host a press briefing at 2 p.m. on May 9 about the current status of the Allen Premium Outlets mall shooting.

ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 09: Mariam (who did not want to use her last name) visits the memorial setup near the scene of a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 9, 2023. / Getty Images

Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Allen Police Department will also address questions from journalists.

They will speak from the first floor of Allen City Hall, located at 305 Century Parkway.

Eight people were killed the mass shooting on Saturday. They include two sisters, Daniela, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, and three members of the Cho family — parents and their 3-year-old son.

The gunman, identified by authorities as Mauricio Garcia, 33, was shot and killed by a police officer who was at the mall in Allen for an unrelated call. Investigators are looking into his history, including possible extremist views. The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism said social media posts indicate he was "obsessed with violence" and embraced misogynistic, antisemitic and white supremacist ideologies, sporting large SS and Nazi tattoos.

Posts he made on a Russian social media network also suggest he had researched the mall and planned the attack for weeks, The Associated Press reported.

Saturday's rampage came one week after another mass shooting in Texas, when five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot and killed in the town of Cleveland. According to authorities in that case, Francisco Oropeza went into a neighbor's home and opened fire after he was asked to stop shooting his gun late at night while a baby was trying to sleep.

The FBI and the Allen Police Department are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.