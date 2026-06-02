Texas launches new dashboard tracking educator misconduct cases

Parents can now search allegations, investigations and disciplinary actions involving Texas educators with a new state dashboard designed to shine a light on misconduct cases and help keep students safe.

The Texas Education Agency launched an interactive dashboard for misconduct reports made about educators on Tuesday.

The TEA said the Educator Misconduct Dashboard is an interactive tool that "provides access to misconduct reports submitted to TEA, agency investigations, State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) actions and Do Not Hire Registry (DNHR) placements."

The agency said that the dashboard will provide breakdowns on investigations, alleged fraud, inappropriate relationships between students and educators and any conduct that could violate professional conduct and impacts to student safety.

The TEA said the dashboard is designed with parents in mind, but anyone can use the resource center. The agency also said that everyone — educators, school employees, parents, students, service providers and members of the public — can use the resource center to better understand legal responsibilities, how and when to report misconduct and the roles of schools and state agencies in protecting students.

Texas law requires individuals — particularly school personnel — to report suspected abuse or neglect within 24 hours.

"Transparency and public trust in our education system are central to ensuring our schools can accomplish their core mission of educating the next generation," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "This dashboard and associated resources reflect our commitment to ensuring the safety of all students and the integrity of those privileged to serve in our classrooms."

The dashboard also outlines required training, reporting processes and compliance expectations for school leaders, including administrator responsibilities for timely reporting and maintaining systems that support student protection. It also explains how TEA investigates allegations, reviews criminal history information and works with SBEC to take disciplinary action when standards are violated.