North Texas teachers investigated in statewide certification cheating scandal

NORTH TEXAS – Usually it's students you worry might be cheating. In this case, it's the teachers.

The Texas Education Agency has identified over a hundred educators who are under investigation for allegedly cheating on certification exams. Nearly half of them are from here in North Texas.

The teachers on the list are identified as either current or recent employees of 21 different school districts in our area. The biggest numbers are linked to Dallas ISD with 9, Duncanville ISD with 8, and Fort Worth ISD with 5.

The Harris County DA has criminally charged five educators in Houston for running the operation. They include an assistant principal that prosecutors say took more than 400 certification tests on behalf of others, as well as two proctors giving the test who were paid to look the other way. The DA's office says teachers were showing up in Houston from all over the state and paid more than $1 million combined to get a passing grade.

It isn't clear if they are under any kind of criminal investigation, but the TEA could revoke their licenses. When you look these educators up on the agency's website, their certifications still appear as valid but are flagged as under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division.

CBS News Texas reached out to all the North Texas districts in our area that appear on the TEA list. In some cases, they say the teachers aren't current employees. But pretty much all of them said they are taking this seriously and cooperating with the TEA.

The DA's office spoke about one of their suspects taking over 400 tests.

So how many teachers do they think cheated?

Certainly, more than a hundred have been identified so far. The TEA has said that is just "the first batch" of educators it's flagged. It fully expects to open even more investigations. The DA's office told CBS News Texas it knows of at least 200 certifications granted through this scheme.

What's the current employment status of these teachers? Are they still in the classroom?

Richardson ISD says it has put the two teachers from its district on administrative leave pending the results of this investigation.

Others we asked didn't respond.