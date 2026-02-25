Democratic primary for Texas attorney general draws three‑candidate field

Texas Democrats will choose from three candidates March 3 as they compete for an open attorney general seat, one of the state's most visible and politically influential offices. The race follows Attorney General Ken Paxton's decision to run for the U.S. Senate, leaving the post without an incumbent for the first time in more than a decade.

Joe Jaworski, Nathan Johnson and Tony Box are each making the case that they can bring stability and credibility to an office that has been under the microscope in recent years.

The office has drawn national attention amid high‑profile legal battles with the federal government and widely reported controversies involving Paxton, including investigations, internal turmoil and lawsuits that elevated the visibility of the state's top legal post.

Candidates focus on strengths

Jaworski, an attorney and former mayor of Galveston, is making his second bid for Texas attorney general after seeking the Democratic nomination in 2022. A third‑generation Texas lawyer and grandson of Watergate special prosecutor Leon Jaworski, he has practiced law for more than 30 years with a focus on mediation, civil litigation and municipal matters. His campaign highlights ethics in public office and a return to core legal services for the state.

Johnson, a state senator from Dallas, enters the race with legislative experience and a record on issues including property taxes, electric‑grid reliability, mental health access and Medicaid postpartum coverage. First elected in 2018, he has worked on a broad range of statewide policy debates. Johnson is an attorney with a background in commercial litigation and regulatory work, and he emphasizes public trust and accountability in state government.

Box, an attorney and former FBI special agent and U.S. Army veteran, is running his first statewide campaign. His background includes federal investigative work and military service, followed by a legal career focused on criminal defense and federal matters. Box has emphasized his public‑service experience and says he wants to run the attorney general's office with a focus on day‑to‑day legal responsibilities rather than political conflict.

A powerful statewide legal office

The attorney general serves as the state's top lawyer, representing Texas in court, issuing legal opinions to state agencies and overseeing divisions that include consumer protection, child support enforcement and criminal appeals. The office also plays a central role in multistate lawsuits and legal challenges involving federal policy and employs more than 4,000 staff across dozens of legal and administrative divisions.

Primary sets the stage for November

The Democratic primary will determine who advances to the November ballot, though a runoff is possible if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. The winner will face the Republican nominee in a race that will help shape the state's legal direction for the next four years.

Early voting for the primary runs Feb. 17-27. Election Day is March 3.