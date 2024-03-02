Watch CBS News
Local News

Temps return to the 80s Sunday, rain chances return Monday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

A couple 80-degree days ahead before rain chances show up
A couple 80-degree days ahead before rain chances show up 02:28

NORTH TEXAS - Just like that,  ate spring weather is back. It was just two days ago we had a high worthy of mid-winter.

download.png

We just finished with the third warmest February on record. Very warm days start Saturday and stick around for most of the week ahead.

download.png

There are some rain chances ahead. Over the last three weeks, DFW has logged only .06" of rain. Going into spring, you'd like to see more rain. Monday evening we could have a few strong storms, especially in our eastern counties.

download.png

These storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. The better chance of rain waits until Thursday. We again could see some storms but it is too early to assess the severe threat on that day.

download.png

A front arrives on Friday and brings much cooler temperatures. We could start next weekend in the 30s Saturday morning. There is no freeze in the forecast. The last one at DFW was 13 days ago, the average last freeze is March 12.

download.png

The largest wildfire in Texas history continues to burn out in the Panhandle. Red Flag warnings were in effect Saturday and continue Sunday for the burn area which is just terrible news. The fire has already burned 1,700 square miles.

download.png

We continue to monitor the elevated fire threat in our western counties in North Texas. The rain mid-week will help.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 7:52 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.