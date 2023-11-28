Temperatures warm up ahead of cold front, storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) – We're tracking warmer weather and a chance for strong storms by Thursday.

Tuesday starts with temperatures in the 30s and 40s in North Texas. High temperatures, though, will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies today.

Tonight, low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

On Wednesday, we'll see increasing clouds, but much of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low 60s. By late Wednesday night, a cold front will approach the area, giving way to increasing rain chances, mainly after midnight.

Heads up! Thursday will be an active day in North Texas as the cold front sweeps through our area.

Showers will be light to moderate early Thursday morning, but as we move through the day, the rain could be heavy at times, capable of producing some localized flooding. A few strong storms will also be possible, especially for communities along and east of I-35 and I-35E.

Storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Some small hail is also possible.

Areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E could see more than an inch of rain. We'll keep an eye on your First Alert Forecast for Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Thursday, but after the cold front pushes southeast, our highs will dip into the mid 50s by Friday.

This weekend, highs will be in the low to mid 60s.