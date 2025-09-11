Watch CBS News
Local News

Temperatures across North Texas rise to the mid-90s before the weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Heat and clear skies stick around North Texas
Heat and clear skies stick around North Texas 02:42

Thursday in North Texas started off with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 70s.

Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday as high pressure continues to shift into the area.

thumbnail-image002.png
CBS News Texas

Highs will top out in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

There is an air quality alert for the day as it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups. Those with upper respiratory issues such as asthma should limit their time spent outdoors.

thumbnail-image003.png
CBS News Texas

High pressure remains the dominant feature of our forecast tomorrow as well. It will be another sunny, hot day with highs in the mid-90s.

If you are headed out to Friday night football, plan for a warm and quiet evening.

thumbnail-image004.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue