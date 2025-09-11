Temperatures across North Texas rise to the mid-90s before the weekend

Thursday in North Texas started off with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 70s.

Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday as high pressure continues to shift into the area.

Highs will top out in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

There is an air quality alert for the day as it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups. Those with upper respiratory issues such as asthma should limit their time spent outdoors.

High pressure remains the dominant feature of our forecast tomorrow as well. It will be another sunny, hot day with highs in the mid-90s.

If you are headed out to Friday night football, plan for a warm and quiet evening.

