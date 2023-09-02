Temperatures continue to heat up over the holiday weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We are off to a refreshing start to Saturday, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.

A great pool day is ahead with highs in the upper 90s and partly cloudy skies.

But, you'll want to minimize your time outdoors if you have any upper respiratory issues, as it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Today is another ozone action day.

We'll be watching an upper low meander westward as we head into our Sunday. This will bring some scattered showers and a few storms Sunday afternoon. Keep those outdoor plans, but also keep an eye on the sky and if thunder roars, head indoors.

Temperatures continue to heat up this holiday weekend. We are back to 100 degrees for Sunday and Labor Day. The first week of September is looking sizzling with a ridge over us, lots of sunshine and more triple digit temperatures are on the way.