Temperatures climb in North Texas before Monday's cold front

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Thursday was another gorgeous day with morning temperatures in the 50s/60s, full sunshine, and highs near 90.

We are expecting more of the same for Friday making it a great day to head out to the State Fair.

Temperatures will continue to build as we head into the weekend with high pressure shifting east into the area.

That means it is going to be hot for the Red River Showdown with highs near 95, just 2 degrees shy of the record. We are forecasting a high of 97 for Sunday which would tie the afternoon record. Plan for sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds.

High pressure keeping us sunny and dry will shift back to the west early next week as a cold front slides into the area. This will cool us off and make it feel like fall by Tuesday with highs in the 70s and an even cooler Wednesday is on the way.

The front will move through dry, continuing our rain-free stretch into the end of next week.

The fire threat will remain elevated as drought conditions worsen and winds begin to pick up.

Milton continues to weaken and is now a post-tropical system well out in the Atlantic. The gusty winds and rain along the east coast will continue to taper off overnight as Milton moves further away.

