Teen suspect in Hood County homicide caught in North Texas, DPS says

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – The teen suspect wanted in connection with a murder in Hood County was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Angel Ralph Morales   Hood County Sheriff's Office

Angel Ralph Morales was wanted for capital murder in the death of 20-year-old Billy Sheffield IV, killed in the Montego Bay subdivision in Hood County on Feb. 12.

DPS said three people were arrested for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Three others were previously arrested in connection with Sheffield's murder; a 16-year-old boy, 17-year-old Alex Cisneros and 20-year-old Gabriel Issac Ocanas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety thanked the Hood County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Ellis County Sheriff's Office, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Fort Worth Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, U.S. Marshal Service, Ellis County Crime Stoppers, and all other agencies and citizens that assisted in apprehending Morales. 

