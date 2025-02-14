Authorities seek armed and dangerous teen in Hood County homicide

NORTH TEXAS –A reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous teen wanted in connection with a murder on Wednesday in the Montego Bay subdivision, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Angel Ralph Morales Hood County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are seeking Angel Ralph Morales, an 18-year-old man facing charges after Billy Sheffield IV, 20, was killed in the 3000 block of Gerry Drive in Hood County.

Morales is believed to have last lived in Palmer, DPS said.

Three others have already been arrested for capital murder. They include:

Alex Cisneros, 17

Gabriel Issac Ocanas, 20

A 16-year-old male

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Hood County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. Additional details about the case have not been released.

If Morales is spotted, the public is asked to contact law enforcement. A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to Morales' arrest. Tips can be provided at (972) 937-PAYS or the Crime Stoppers website.