15-year-old killed, another person injured after fight leads to stabbing in Fort Worth, police say

A 15-year-old was killed, and another person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed.

Fort Worth PD said just before 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, officers responded to a stabbing/cutting call in the 2700 block of E. Rosedale Street. When they arrived, officers said everyone involved in the incident had already left.

Officers learned that one victim, a 15-year-old boy, was transported from the scene after being injured and was later pronounced dead. A second victim, who has not been identified, was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers later found a juvenile who admitted to being involved in the incident and to "cutting other persons in self-defense during a physical altercation," Fort Worth PD told CBS News Texas in a statement.

The department has not provided any details about charges at this time, but said the crime is still under investigation.