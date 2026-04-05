Teen killed in accidental shooting at apartment, Fort Worth police say: "This is very much a tragic accident"

One teen is dead in what Fort Worth police are calling an accidental shooting on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 6600 block of South Hulen just after 5:15 p.m., where they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound, Fort Worth PD said. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson Tracy Carter said the shooting appears to have been accidental. Investigators said two teens, who they believe were friends, were inside an apartment when one of them discharged a firearm, striking the other in the chest.

"This is very much a tragic accident," Carter said. "Two juveniles are involved, and there are a lot of families affected by this."

Fort Worth PD said the teen who fired the weapon has been detained. Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. Carter said they are still working to learn who owned the firearm.

"Please, if you don't know how to use a gun, and you're not supposed to have a gun, put those guns down," Carter said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim and determine the official cause and manner of death. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.