Teen indicted on five felony counts in Wilmer-Hutchins High School mass shooting, records show

Tracy Denard Haynes Jr., the 17-year-old accused of opening fire and injuring four students and a teacher at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas last month, has been indicted on five felony charges, according to court records.

A Dallas County grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday, charging Haynes with five counts of aggravated assault mass shooting.

Tracy Denard Haynes Jr. Dallas Police Department

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, at the southeast Dallas school. Four students and a teacher were wounded, but all survived.

Investigators said Haynes was allowed into the school by an unidentified student before allegedly carrying out the attack, which lasted less than two minutes.

According to an arrest affidavit, Haynes walked down a hallway, drew a firearm, and began firing indiscriminately at students, striking several. He then allegedly shot one student at point-blank range.

Haynes turned himself in to the authorities later that day.

The school was evacuated, and students were reunited with their parents at a nearby stadium.

Authorities said a man from DeSoto unknowingly gave Haynes a ride after the shooting.

During a bond hearing, family members testified that Haynes had been bullied and threatened by a gang, and that the school had failed to intervene.