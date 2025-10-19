Teen arrested after 4 shot in Dallas, police say

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after four people were shot in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of North Haskell Avenue for a shooting. Investigators found that four victims had been shot by an unknown suspect.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took two of the victims to the hospital in stable condition.

Dallas police arrested one person at the scene, Santino Sereseroz, 18. Sereseroz faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.