Teacher accused in Arkansas double homicide resigned from Plano ISD after only 4 days in 2024, officials say

Arkansas murder suspect was former North Texas teacher with troubling past, parent says

The 28-year-old man accused of killing a married couple at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas was employed by Plano ISD for just four days in 2024 before resigning, according to district officials.

Andrew James McGann, who is accused of killing Clinton and Cristen Brink, held a teaching position in the North Texas district from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2024. He resigned voluntarily before the first day of school on Aug. 13, 2024, and did not have direct contact with students, a district spokesperson said Friday.

Background checks cleared

Lesley Range-Stanton, Plano ISD's chief communications officer, said McGann passed all required background checks and fingerprinting at the time of hire.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to those whose lives have been impacted by this heinous crime," Range-Stanton said in an email to CBS News Texas.

Unanswered questions remain

It was not immediately clear why McGann resigned, what teaching position and school he was hired for, or whether Plano ISD contacted Lewisville ISD — where McGann was previously employed — before hiring him.

Prior concerns in Lewisville ISD

McGann was previously a teacher at Donald Elementary in Flower Mound during the 2022–23 school year, according to a statement from Lewisville ISD. He was placed on administrative leave in the spring of 2023 and later resigned after Lewisville ISD investigated him for "concerns related to classroom management, professional judgment, and student favoritism."

Lewisville ISD said its internal investigation found no evidence of inappropriate behavior with students.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Plano ISD for additional information and will update this story as responses are received.

Andrew McGann Washington County Sheriff's Office

Parent recalls troubling classroom behavior

On Thursday, some parents said McGann's behavior while working in Lewisville ISD has taken on new significance in light of the charges.

"I was shocked and horrified and saddened, but also angry," said Sierra Marcum, whose son was in McGann's class. "Honestly, there were signs that not all was right with Mr. McGann."

In August 2022, McGann introduced himself to families at the Lewisville ISD elementary school in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Marcum said her son had expressed discomfort with how McGann treated female students, claiming he gave them extra treats and kept some in his classroom alone during recess.

"Really, the tipping point for him, I think, was when he overheard Mr. McGann tell one of the little girls, 'If you were older, I would love to marry you,'" Marcum said. "That was the day he came home and started crying."

Mother questions district's response

Marcum, however, remains unconvinced by the district's findings.

"You drop off your kids every day, and you're entrusting these people," she said. "And we were literally dropping our kids off to a monster. The fact that he was allowed to continue teaching is what blows my mind."

Marcum said her son was upset by the news but proud that he spoke up.

"He does not care if people think he is a tattletale or a whistleblower or whatever else," she said. "And I hope that's the lesson he takes away — to keep doing that, even if it upsets people and he faces backlash."

Lewisville ISD referred all other questions to law enforcement.

"Our hearts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic situation. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are committed to supporting our school community during this time," the district said in the statement.

State board member calls for review

"So, it really does seem like that the ball was dropped here," said Brandon Hall, a member of the Texas State Board of Education representing District 11.

Hall said the case highlights a gap in the system, noting that because McGann wasn't charged with a crime, nothing appeared on his teaching record, making it easier for him to be hired again.

"And so a thorough investigation needs to take place. What red flags were seen that prompted that investigation in Lewisville ISD?" Hall added.

Hall said Texas has passed laws to improve educator reporting, including Senate Bill 571, which was signed into law in May. The legislation expanded access to the state's Do Not Hire registries and strengthened the Texas Education Agency's authority to investigate misconduct.

However, Hall said more can be done to flag teachers with any allegations or history of misconduct.

"But no matter what systems we have in place, our ISDs really have to do their due diligence as they're in the hiring process for teachers or any school employee to really dig into their background and make sure that our students are protected," he said.

McGann passed background checks elsewhere

McGann was a teacher at a small Oklahoma school district until May of this year, and then resigned to take a job in another state, according to a statement from Sand Springs Public Schools, which is near Tulsa. It added that McGann had passed all background checks.

McGann had not yet started his new job in Arkansas at Springdale Public Schools, said Jared Cleveland, the district superintendent. He said the district could not provide more information, citing the investigation.

Couple killed while hiking with kids

Law enforcement in Arkansas say McGann is responsible for the murders of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41.

They were found dead on July 26 at Devil's Den State Park in Washington County.

The couple was hiking with their two daughters, ages 7 and 9, when they were attacked, state police said. Their daughters were not hurt and are being cared for by family members.

State police arrested McGann on Wednesday after a five-day manhunt roughly 30 miles north of the park where the killings took place.