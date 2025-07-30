Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in Devil's Den State Park double homicide

Arkansas State Police have arrested a suspect after a couple was killed while hiking with their two young daughters over the weekend at Devil's Den State Park.

James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead Saturday at the park in Washington County. The couple was hiking with their two daughters, ages 7 and 9, when they were attacked, state police said. Their daughters were not hurt and are being cared for by family members, authorities have said.

No further information on the attack was released Wednesday, and police didn't mention a possible motive. It wasn't immediately clear when McGann's first court appearance was, where he was being held, or if he had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said various state, local and federal law enforcement agencies collaborated "to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens."

Police had released a composite sketch and photo of a person of interest they were searching for in the attack. Along with the drawing, state police released a statement saying the suspect "likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple." It did not go into further detail.

"No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend's crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement, in part. "Let there be no mistake - we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice."

Officials said the victims had recently moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, from another state. Hiland Dairy confirmed that Clinton Brink had transferred from its parent company, Prairie Farms Dairy, from South Dakota, and was scheduled to start his job as a driver delivering milk in the Fayetteville area on Monday.

The couple's family released a statement that was provided by the Arkansas State Police on Monday night, asking for privacy and saying, in part: "Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts."

Devil's Den is located near West Fork, about 136 miles northwest of Little Rock. The 2,500-acre park is known for its hiking trails and rock formations, and is a short drive from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and Walmart's Bentonville headquarters.

The park's trails, which lead to the surrounding Ozark National Forest, remained closed Wednesday.