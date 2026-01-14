TEA outlines next steps as Lake Worth ISD enters state takeover

As Lake Worth ISD undergoes a state takeover, Texas Education Agency officials met with families Wednesday night to explain the process and answer questions.

Lake Worth ISD parent Angel Phillips said she came to the meeting hoping to understand what the takeover means for her family.

"I wanted to learn more about the takeover because I had no idea what it was," Phillips said.

Five consecutive F ratings at Marilyn Miller Language Academy triggered the state intervention under Texas law.

Phillips said the uncertainty has affected her son.

"My son honestly does not want to be in Lake Worth anymore," she said. "I feel if I have the knowledge and I can provide that to my son and give him this information, hopefully it will give him some more confidence."

State appoints conservator to oversee district

TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop told families that Andrew Kim has been appointed as conservator for the district. Kim is a former superintendent with prior conservator experience and will oversee operations and report progress to the state.

"He is an in case anything crazy or unexpected happens, he's a 'break glass in case of emergency' role," Lecholop said.

Superintendent to be replaced

One of the biggest questions from families centered on the future of current superintendent Dr. Mark Ramirez, who has been with the district for less than a year. TEA officials confirmed he will be replaced.

Parent Amanda Burcie said the decision was difficult to hear.

"I can wholeheartedly say that Dr. Ramirez is the best superintendent this district has ever had and I started kindergarten here," Burcie said. "It's hard to hear that they're going to replace him."

Next steps for the district

The next phase of the takeover includes appointing a board of managers. After that, TEA will select a new superintendent, a decision expected by late spring.

During the meeting, emotions ran high as some families expressed frustration and hope for change.

"I'm sorry I'm getting emotional but you guys keep saying a fresh start, we have a fresh start," one attendee said, followed by applause.

Focus shifts to improving student performance

Outside of Lake Worth High School, every other school in the district currently holds an F rating — a concern many parents say must be addressed.

"I'm just hoping for the best because overall it is for kids and I hope it goes well," Phillips said.