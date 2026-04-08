Tanner Horner reveals alleged alter ego "Zero" in Athena Strand murder trial

On day two of testimony in the sentencing phase of the Tanner Horner trial for the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand, investigators detailed chilling evidence that dismantles his account, surveillance video showing Athena alive inside his delivery truck and revealed how he repeatedly invoked an alter ego as authorities worked to piece together the crime.

On Wednesday, the court heard from Sgt. Job Espinoza, the lead investigator in the Texas Rangers' search for Athena. Espinoza said he was called in to support overall search efforts and that the agency provided resources, including investigative support, funding and coordination.

Horner reveals alter ego named "Zero"

During interviews, Espinoza said that Horner referenced an "alter ego" he called "Zero" and said that "Zero" was mentioned multiple times across subsequent interviews. "Zero" became a regular part of the conversation during the investigation.

He said that Horner said it was something he and his wife had discussed in the past, and that he made it up. At one point, Horner wrote on a whiteboard while investigators stepped out, saying it was "Zero."

Espinoza testified that Horner began giving more answers when investigators addressed "Zero" directly; investigators continued engaging with the "Zero" persona through Dec.7, Espinoza describing it as an interview technique: playing into "Zero" to get information and locate Athena.

During a jail interview, Horner claimed that hitting Athena with his vehicle was an accident and said he feared losing his job and income. He told investigators he "listened to a little voice" and decided to grab her and leave, describing Athena as "a sweet kid."

He said he drove around for a period of time trying to figure out what to do, and went down a private road and again "listened to that little voice."

Espinoza said Horner became visibly emotional and fidgety during the interview, saying, "It's not ok."

Investigators asked him to walk back through what happened on that private road. Horner said he told Athena to turn around and said he then tried to kill her.

Horner described the incident as feeling like a "dream" or out-of-body experience and said that he has felt that way "his entire life," like being in the back seat. He also made a comment about liking Athena's name because of an interest in mythology.

"Horner showed little understanding of the seriousness of the situation, lacked a clear grasp of the gravity of what had happened," Espinoza said.

Horner continued referencing "Zero" during questioning, claiming, "If I say too much, Zero is going to hurt me." He also asked investigators, "How can you stop me from hurting me?" and said, "Zero is telling me this is all a trap."

Wise County District Attorney James Stainton previously said he intends to seek the death penalty.