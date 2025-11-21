Hazmat team investigates unknown substance at Dallas ICE facility

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department responded to the ICE facility on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas Friday morning on a report of a suspicious package. DFR confirmed that is hazmat team is investigating an unknown substance, but did not provide any other details.

Just after 8 a.m., hazmat personnel dressed in full protective gear could be seen approaching the facility.

Traffic cameras from the area show emergency vehicles lined up with their lights flashing on the southbound service road between Empire Central Drive and West Mockingbird Lane.

The facility is the same one that was targeted by a shooter in September. A shooter who was targeting ICE agents killed two detainees and another hospitalized was hospitalized. The suspect, identified as Joshua Jahn, died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.