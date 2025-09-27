Arlington family reeling after husband shot in sniper attack at Dallas ICE facility

Stephany Gauffeny describes her husband, Miguel Garcia, as a devoted father and loving partner.

"He's a great husband, the best father," Gauffeny said in an interview.

But early Wednesday morning, everything changed.

"I woke up and heard it on the news," she recalled. "I said, 'I can't believe this happened.' Then I get a call — your husband is in the hospital and is part of this attack."

Shot eight times in ICE custody

Garcia, 31, remains in critical condition at Parkland Hospital after being shot at least eight times. He is one of three victims in a sniper-style shooting at a Dallas immigration enforcement office and detention center.

The family lives in Arlington. Gauffeny said Garcia came to the United States from Mexico at age 13. He was recently arrested on a DWI charge but had been released.

She said she's seen the video released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showing shackled detainees — and believes her husband should have been better protected.

"Why are they now talking about taking safety measures?" Gauffeny asked. "Why couldn't they have protected him better in their custody?"

Family photo

Violence and hate in the community

The shooting has sparked renewed conversations about violence and hate in the community.

"There's been a lot of hate going on, a lot of violence," she said.

Authorities have released a photo of the suspect, but Gauffeny said it's painful to see.

"I don't like seeing his picture everywhere," she said. "It hurts me. I'd rather see my husband's picture — for everyone to see who he is. Not just a victim. Not just someone who was shot."

Suspect killed by law enforcement

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, was killed by law enforcement after a standoff near the facility. Investigators say Jahn opened fire from a nearby parking structure, targeting the ICE office and detention center. The motive remains under investigation.