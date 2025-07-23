Suspect vehicle in Dallas chain-reaction crash that injured 7 also involved in hit-and-run, police say

Video shows aftermath of chain reaction car crash in Dallas that injured 7, police say

The suspect's vehicle in the Bishop Arts chain-reaction crash Saturday night that sent seven to the hospital was also involved in a hit-and-run earlier that night, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to an area near north Tyler Street and west Davis Street. The initial investigation revealed that the suspected driver crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a stoplight. Dallas police said that it caused a chain-reaction crash into two other vehicles at the stoplight.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took seven victims to the hospital. Six victims were listed in stable condition, and the suspected driver was listed in critical condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.