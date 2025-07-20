Six injured in Dallas chain reaction crash and the suspected driver is in critical condition, police say

Six people are injured and the suspected driver is in critical condition after a crash Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to an area near north Tyler Street and west Davis Street. The initial investigation has revealed that the suspected driver crashed into a vhicle that was stopped at a stoplight. Dallas police said that caused a chain reaction crash into two other vehicles at the stoplight.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the scene and took seven victims to the hospital. Six victims were listed in stable condition, and the suspected driver was listed in critical condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police have not yet said what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.