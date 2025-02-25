Surveillance video shows chaotic scene in Garland that left one officer injured, suspect dead

New video from a doorbell camera shows moments from the deadly shooting in Garland where an officer was shot and the 23-year-old suspect was killed by police. Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan called Monday morning's incident a "police ambush" in a press conference. He said the suspect fired dozens of shots at officers and shot one officer in the leg.

Video from a neighbor shows the suspect racing through the neighborhood in a white truck on West Marguerita Drive minutes after he fired at two officers on West Wanda Drive, the next street over.

Multiple gunshots are heard in the video seconds after police pull up behind him.

According to investigators, the incident began just after midnight Monday morning when officers responded to a home off of West Wanda Drive for reports of gunshots earlier in the night. Garland police said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Bernardo Mares Jr fired at officers when they drove up, injuring one.

Officers then shot and killed Mares after investigators said he pointed an object at police. Neighbors said they believe Mares was part of a large family barbeque and that they heard gunshots from the home earlier that night.

"I assumed after hearing the gunshots, hey, maybe someone had gotten a little too much to drink and gotten a little too rowdy," said Victor Torres, a nearby neighbor. "The last time that that white truck came down the road, he was probably doing 55 to 60 mph coming down the road. Then 20 seconds or maybe 30 seconds later, a Garland Police Department vehicle came in right behind him, and that's when we heard more shots."

Flowers were seen in front of the home Mares was at on Sunday. CBS News Texas did speak to Mares' family, but they did not wish to go on camera.

"It's horrible for Mr. Mares' family. I know they're dealing with the loss, but I am thankful that we're not burying a Garland police officer," said Bryan.

Police said the injured officer was released from the hospital Tuesday and is recovering at home.