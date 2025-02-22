Watch CBS News
Sunshine, warm weather ahead for North Texas after freezing temps

By Scott Padgett

Are you ready to thaw out in North Texas? This morning, temperatures dropped below freezing once again in the area.

A southerly surface wind and a mix of sun and clouds remain in the forecast throughout the day, bringing small chances of rain to the southeast today and tonight.

This weekend, North Texas is in a slow thawing trend, with high temperatures still below average today but closer to average Sunday.

Moisture continues streaming into North Texas in the mid-levels this morning, contributing to the mix of sun and clouds and the slight chance of rain.

The morning clouds on Sunday will give way to more sunshine, leading to a warmer day with highs finally reaching the lower 60s.

Energy rotating around that system will shift over North Texas, increasing rain chances into tonight.

Then, that area shifts east of the southern plains, bringing a tranquil pattern next week.

High temperatures quickly shift back to above average even with a dry frontal passage Wednesday.

