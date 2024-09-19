Sunshine, heat, humidity in the Thursday forecast for North Texas

"Feels-like" temperatures to reach up to 106 degrees in North Texas

"Feels-like" temperatures to reach up to 106 degrees in North Texas

"Feels-like" temperatures to reach up to 106 degrees in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Sunshine, heat and humidity are the headlines for Thursday. Throughout the morning, there will be bountiful sunshine across North Texas but humidity makes it feel muggy.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued weather alerts for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of temperatures 10 degrees above average with the "feels-like" temperatures near 103 degrees to 106 degrees.

CBS News Texas

An area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere continues expanding northeast and the center will be right over North Texas on Friday, leading to what could be the hottest day of the month with some spots reaching at least 100 degrees.

However, the West Coast low-pressure system pushes east northeast Sunday into Monday which displaces the center of the upper high to the southeast.

CBS News Texas

As that happens, an upper trough will develop. At the surface, a cold front will develop on Sunday and will slide into North Texas Sunday into Monday.

CBS News Texas

Then, Tuesday to Wednesday, a stronger front develops and brings better rain chances to the forecast and cooler temperatures.

CBS News Texas

Thankfully, temperatures cool back down to near-average to below-average by next Wednesday so hang on through this summer heat before fall returns to the forecast.

CBS News Texas