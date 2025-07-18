Watch CBS News
Plenty of sunshine and heat wraps up the work week in North Texas as "feels-like" temperatures reach triple digits

By Brittany Rainey

Another sunny July day is on the way to end the work week.

Temperatures across Dallas-Fort Worth this morning are in the mid-to-upper 70s, with a few clouds in the area.

Plentiful sunshine is ahead for Friday with highs in the upper 90s, and "feels-like" temperatures around 100-102 degrees.

friday-wx.png
Drier air this afternoon will keep humidity in check, but it will still feel like the triple digits.

The tropical low that moved into Louisiana may bring a few more clouds to the area today and tomorrow but DFW will stay dry.

An isolated shower in southeastern counties is possible this afternoon and again Saturday afternoon.

Get ready for the heat. A dry, hot stretch is on the way with temperatures in the upper 90s.

North Texans could see this year's first 100-degree day next week.

friday-wx1.png
