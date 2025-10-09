Sunny, warm and dry weather continues in North Texas

Above-normal temperatures to continue for North Texas, with weekend wind bringing wildfire risk

Above-normal temperatures to continue for North Texas, with weekend wind bringing wildfire risk

A remarkable run of warm and dry weather continues into this weekend.

The crowds gather at the State Fair for the famed Red River Rivalry. Just a couple of years ago, in 2023, a cold front cleared out the heat and made for a perfect fall football day. This year looks more like last year. And '22 and '21. The hottest game on record was 95° in 1963. Maybe they should start playing this game in the evening?

The weekend promises more of the same.

Lots of sunshine and temperatures well above normal for this time of year. We should be around 80° for a high.

Winds pick up out of the south on Sunday. We've been dry of late and humidity will be low. This will greatly increase the grass fire risk on that day. Please be careful if outdoors.

The 7-day forecast reads the same: hot and dry weather continues past mid-October.

Since Meteorological Fall started on September 1, DFW has logged just over an inch of rain. None has fallen so far in October and our 10-day forecast comes up dry. The driest Octobers on record were back in 1975 and a hundred years ago in 1924, when only a trace of rain fell.