Sunny skies return to North Texas with extreme UV index values

NORTH TEXAS – Full sunshine is in the forecast with temperatures back in the 90s.

With the sunny skies on the way and near-average temperatures, many will head outside but put the sunscreen on – the UV Index climbs close to the extreme category today.

CBS News Texas

Surface winds Tuesday remain out of the northwest in the wake of Beryl as it lifts out of Arkansas and through the Mississippi River Valley.

CBS News Texas

With the northwest flow, high temperatures in North Texas warm to just under average at 93 degrees and thankfully the feels like temperatures remain just a few degrees warmer.

As of this morning, Beryl is still a tropical depression with winds around 30 mph and the center is racing to the northeast at 23 mph.

The flooding concern continues along Beryl's path with flash flood watches in palce from southeast Oklahoma through Michigan. 2"-4" of rain is expected along Beryl's path with some localized higher amounts possible.

CBS News Texas

The other national story is the dangerous heat continuing in the west and east sides of the U.S. Heat alerts are in place today and into tomorrow for life threatening temperatures.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

The heat dome in the west coast expands slowly east through the week keeping Dallas-Fort Worth dry and sunny into next week. There are minimal rain chances in the forecast so make sure you take breaks from the sun if you are outside and be prepared for the temps to gradually climb back to the triple digits and feel warmer than that into next week.

CBS News Texas