Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures continue for North Texans

High pressure remains in charge across North Texas and that means more sunny skies are ahead.

There was another great sunrise Thursday morning with comfortable temperatures in the 50s, but it won't last long as temperatures quickly warm to the 80s by the afternoon.

There will be a dry front passing through Thursday, but there won't be a big blast of colder air behind the front.

There will be another shot of cooler air Thursday night, dropping temperatures into the upper 70s for Friday but it still means another great day across North Texas to round out the work week.

There is an ozone action day in effect Thursday. The ozone levels around the metroplex will be unhealthy for some sensitive groups so keep that in mind as you make your outdoor plans.

CBS News Texas

After a brief cool down, temperatures will rebound nicely this weekend and some spots will be in the mid-90s on Sunday. Temperatures at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will be near record heat with a high temperature forecast at 90 degrees. The record is 93 set back in 1972.

Enjoy this nice stretch of weather and dry pattern. Temperatures remain in, near or above average during this 7-day period.

CBS News Texas