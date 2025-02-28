Sunny Friday wraps up February in North Texas, but storms on the way

Sunny day ahead as North Texas closes out February and Spring showers move in

North Texas is in store for a beautiful Friday, with abundant sunshine and gorgeous temperatures for the last day of February.

High pressure is in charge this Friday, so there will likely be little to no cloud cover. With the drier air this morning, temperatures are about 25 degrees colder than yesterday.

With abundant sunshine in the forecast and surface winds coming from the south-southwest, high temperatures will warm well into the upper 70s.

The warm air sticks around through the weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the 70s. However, the cloud cover increases on Sunday ahead of a weak low-pressure system forecast to approach the Southern Plains.

The forecast for Sunday night includes a low-end chance of a few showers, but a washout is not expected.

Monday into Tuesday is a better shot at showers and some stronger storms as a stronger area of low pressure moves into the region.

A strong cold front moves through North Texas on Tuesday, and with it come better storm dynamics.

As of Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas under a slight risk of severe storms.

The Metroplex has been enjoying warmer-than-average temperatures, and that nice treat continues through Tuesday before high temperatures drop more to the average for this time of the year, with highs typically warming to the mid-60s.

