Mix of sun and clouds in North Texas sky before rain returns midweek

Some isolated to scattered showers could develop across North Texas on Tuesday.

While the severe weather threat remains limited, any stronger storms could still bring hail, damaging winds and pockets of heavy rain.

Later Tuesday night and into Wednesday, another disturbance will interact with a dryline to the west. There's still some uncertainty about how much of that activity will survive the trip into North and Central Texas, but if it does, weakening is expected.

By Wednesday, if any boundaries from decaying storms remain, they could act as a focus for more storms as another disturbance sweeps in. Just like Tuesday, any severe weather would likely be isolated, with hail and gusty winds being the main threats. CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for both Wednesday and Thursday due to the disruptive, rainy pattern.

As North Texans head into the second half of the week, the active weather pattern isn't going anywhere. North and Central Texas will remain in a warm, moist environment, which will keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast. The timing and coverage will stay somewhat uncertain.

Much of the storm activity through the week will depend on broader, upper-level features and daytime heating. Thursday looks like the best chance for more widespread rain as a shortwave disturbance moves across southern Oklahoma and North Texas. With that system passing overhead during peak heating hours, thunderstorms could develop, though they'll likely be disorganized, given the limited lift.

Some storms could still become strong to marginally severe, especially across North Texas, with hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours all on the table. If the rain falls over already saturated areas, localized flooding could also be a concern.

By Friday and into the weekend, the storm track will shift slightly north, and with the dryline holding west across the Panhandle, rain chances will taper off.

Most of North Texas should see dry weather Sunday into Monday, except areas northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

