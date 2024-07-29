Watch CBS News
Local News

Summer heat is back in North Texas with an extended heat advisory

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Humidity will improve in North Texas as heat cranks up
Humidity will improve in North Texas as heat cranks up 02:53

NORTH TEXAS — It's been a while since  North Texas has seen heat index values in the low 100s.

download.png

The breeze will hang around Monday night, but so will the heat and humidity.

download.png

The heat advisory has been extended through at least 8 p.m. Tuesday, and it has been expanded to include most of North Texas. The highlighted counties will experience feels-like temps up to 107° at times, and this is just the start.

download.png

The humidity is expected to dip a bit heading into mid-week, but that's when the triple digits return. We'll still be close to meeting heat advisory criteria each day, so heat advisories are expected to continue for at least some of the area through the week.

download.png

  Lots of sunshine to end the month of July and start the month of August. Stay hydrated!

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.