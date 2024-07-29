Summer heat is back in North Texas with an extended heat advisory

NORTH TEXAS — It's been a while since North Texas has seen heat index values in the low 100s.

The breeze will hang around Monday night, but so will the heat and humidity.

The heat advisory has been extended through at least 8 p.m. Tuesday, and it has been expanded to include most of North Texas. The highlighted counties will experience feels-like temps up to 107° at times, and this is just the start.

The humidity is expected to dip a bit heading into mid-week, but that's when the triple digits return. We'll still be close to meeting heat advisory criteria each day, so heat advisories are expected to continue for at least some of the area through the week.

Lots of sunshine to end the month of July and start the month of August. Stay hydrated!