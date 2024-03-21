Strong, severe storms possible for parts of North Texas today

NORTH TEXAS – Heads up! CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for today. Parts of North Texas could see a few strong storms.

An upper-level low will track near our area today, giving way to rounds of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, especially this evening and tonight, even for the Metroplex.

The storms could produce small hail and gusty winds with periods of heavy rain also possible. Be careful while driving! A severe storm cannot be ruled out.

In fact, parts of North Texas are under a Level 1 (Marginal) Risk for strong to severe storms today. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

On Friday, a few lingering showers will be possible for the first half of the day. Then, the skies will gradually clear. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

Then, let's brace ourselves for another round of rain and storms Sunday night into Monday.

A cold front will swing through the area Sunday night, giving way to rain, storms and gusty winds. Some storms could be strong overnight into Monday. We'll watch it closely.

Highs will be near 70 degrees on Sunday and Monday.