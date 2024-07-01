Stretch of triple-digit heat continues across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Find a way to beat the heat today because the stretch of triple-digit heat continues.

A heat advisory remains in effect today until 7 p.m. with the high temperatures forecasted to reach 101 degrees but it will feel up to 110 degrees.

The heat dome that has been dominating the weather pattern continues its hold on North Texas and the Southern Plains this week. The stretch of triple-digit days continues before a break in the upper-level pattern.

The break in the upper levels allows a weak front to move into North Texas on Friday into Saturday and with it, rain chances return. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase to 40% on Friday and up to 50% on Friday night.

CBS News Texas meteorologists don't anticipate severe weather but this system will be one to watch as the week unfolds.

The front stalls out on Friday night before lifting back north on Sunday. The rain chances stick around Saturday morning before tapering off but isolated showers aren't ruled out for Sunday.

Between Thursday and Sunday, some parts of North Texas might see near 0.50"-1" of rain with some localized spots near 2" if we see a stronger storm develop.

Where there is a lot of rain is around Hurricane Beryl. As of the latest update Monday morning, Beryl is a major hurricane with winds sustained near 130 mph around the center of circulation. This will be a historic storm for the Lesser Antilles.

Temperatures will drop into the 90s across Dallas-Fort Worth for the holiday weekend so take advantage of the cool down on the way.

