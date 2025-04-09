Stretch of pleasant springtime weather continues in North Texas

A breezier day is ahead for North Texans with gorgeous spring weather.

The high-pressure ridge in the upper levels continues to build across the Southern Plains. That means more sunshine is on the way Wednesday and through the end of the week.

The dry air in place led to a great sunrise across North Texas Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the ideal day to get outside and enjoy the spring weather. It will be warm and breezy – winds could gust to near 30 mph this afternoon under plenty of sunshine and some spots with highs in the mid-80s to the low 90s in the west sides of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

A dry front will pass through North Texas on Thursday with the cooler air setting in by Friday. The cool down is minor, with temperatures dropping back to near average before warming again into the 80s by the weekend.

Sunday will be a warm and windy day with highs near record heat in the upper 80s. The next chance of rain comes next Tuesday with the precipitation potential just at 20%.

CBS News Texas