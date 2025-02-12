Watch CBS News
Thousands of Oncor customers without power as storms sweep through North Texas

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – As storms move through North Texas, thousands of Oncor customers are without power Wednesday morning.

As of 6:52 a.m. CT, 182 outages are affecting 5,274 customers.

Denton County is the most impacted area, with 1,652 customers affected. The latest restoration time is currently unknown.  

In Dallas County, 1,070 customers are affected. The latest estimated restoration time for the area is 3:30 p.m.

According to its website, Oncor is Texas' largest electric transmission and distribution company, providing electricity to more than 400 communities across 98 counties in North and Central Texas.

