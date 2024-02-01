Storms in the forecast Friday evening

NORTH TEXAS — After another day with highs in the 70s, we've got to get ready for clouds and rain to end the work week.

There will be some fog for morning commuters on Friday. Once the fog mixes out, we'll still be left with cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain through most of the daytime hours.

But rain chances start to pick up around 4/5 PM Friday and increase to 100% overnight into early Saturday morning. There's also the chance for a few stronger storms Friday evening.

The SPC has parts of North Texas highlighted under a level 1 "marginal" risk. While the overall severe weather threat looks lower, some hail and strong winds will be possible. As storms move east, the threat for minor flooding increases overnight into early Saturday morning.

Rain and clouds will linger Saturday morning to the east of 35, but farther west it will clear out quickly Saturday. By Sunday, most of North Texas is dry. The first half of next week looks mild, but we may see a rainier weather pattern set up heading towards next weekend.

