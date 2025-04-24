Heavy rain, marble-size hail on the way to North Texas

Widespread, heavy rain on the way to North Texas

A line of severe storms are on the way to North Texas Thursday morning.

The storms are moving to the east at 30 mph and are expected to arrive in North Texas in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Threats include marble-sized hail and heavy rain.

Due to the severe threat, CBS News Texas meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day. With more rain and severe weather likely on Friday, CBS News Texas meteorologists could issue another First Alert Weather Day.

By 11 a.m., more widespread rain will cover the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Up to an inch of rain is possible in DFW by the end of the day Thursday.

Thursday's high temperature will reach 78 degrees.

North and Central Texas will remain in a warm, moist environment, which will keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

There could be a few showers and storms as early as Friday morning, especially near the Red River, thanks to a disturbance sliding through southern Oklahoma. There's some uncertainty on how widespread that activity will be, but there's enough instability in the atmosphere for a few storms to turn strong or even marginally severe.

Most of North Texas should see dry weather Sunday into Monday but later on Monday, storm chances pick up again.

Tuesday's forecast will hinge on whether any leftover storm boundaries from Monday stick around. Then on Wednesday, a cold front sweeps through, likely bringing another round of rain and slightly cooler temps to finish out the week.